WhatsApp now lets users join group calls that have already started

WhatsApp now lets users join group calls that are already in progress to make it easier to join virtual conversations.
The Facebook-owned company notes that joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts and brings the ease of in-person conversations to the platform.
“Some of the best conversations happen when you least expect it. Now, if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.
Users will also be able to access a call info screen to see who is already on the call and who has been invited but not yet joined. If users select ‘ignore,’ they can join a call later from the calls tab.
WhatsApp outlines that joinable calls are still end-to-end encrypted.
Joinable calls are rolling out today and are available on both Android and iOS.
Source: WhatsApp
