PREVIOUS|
News

WhatsApp now lets users join group calls that have already started

Joinable group calls are rolling out today and are available on both Android and iOS

Jul 19, 2021

5:42 PM EDT

0 comments

WhatsApp now lets users join group calls that are already in progress to make it easier to join virtual conversations.

The Facebook-owned company notes that joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts and brings the ease of in-person conversations to the platform.

“Some of the best conversations happen when you least expect it. Now, if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Users will also be able to access a call info screen to see who is already on the call and who has been invited but not yet joined. If users select ‘ignore,’ they can join a call later from the calls tab.

WhatsApp outlines that joinable calls are still end-to-end encrypted.

Joinable calls are rolling out today and are available on both Android and iOS.

Source: WhatsApp

Related Articles

News

Jul 18, 2021

4:26 PM EDT

WhatsApp reportedly testing end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for Android

News

Jul 11, 2021

2:59 PM EDT

WhatsApp for iOS reportedly getting new Snapchat-like feature

News

Jul 12, 2021

12:44 PM EDT

WhatsApp multi-device compatibility reportedly coming to desktop app soon

Comments