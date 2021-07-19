Staples’ Black Friday in July sale has one day left

Staples’ Black Friday in July promotion has one day left and offers a variety of devices at a discounted rate.
You can find electronic devices like laptops, tablets and home theatre products.
For some of the deals available, see below:
- Apple’s AirPods with Charging Case: now $179.99, was $219.99
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: now $469.99, was $529.99
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD: now $849.99, was $999.99
- Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Fitness Tracker: $79.99, was $99.99
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 510A Desktop with AMD Ryzen 5 3400G: now $599.99, was $729.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1 with MediaTek Helio P60T processor: now $279.99, was $349.99
- Razer Kraken X gaming headset: now $49.99, was $69.99
- Samsung Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch tablet: now $389.99, was $429.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: now $99.99, was $169.99
- SkullCandy Indy Evo-in-Ear Truely: now $79.99, was $119.99
You can check out all of the deals on Staple’s website.
Via: RedFlagDeals
