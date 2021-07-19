PREVIOUS|
Staples’ Black Friday in July sale has one day left

Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, Galaxy Buds+ and more

Jul 19, 2021

4:37 PM EDT

Staples website on a smartphone

Staples’ Black Friday in July promotion has one day left and offers a variety of devices at a discounted rate.

You can find electronic devices like laptops, tablets and home theatre products.

For some of the deals available, see below:

You can check out all of the deals on Staple’s website.

