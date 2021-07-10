Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 5-11]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Fatman
Santa Claus must fight off an assassin sent by a vengeful child.
Fatman was directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms (Everyone is Doing Great) and stars Mel Gibson (Braveheart), Walton Goggins (Justified) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Homecoming).
It’s worth noting that the film was shot around Ontario and Quebec.
Original release date: November 24th, 2020 (PVOD)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 8th, 2021
Genre: Dark comedy, action
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent (based on 114 reviews)
Stream Fatman here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $69 CAD/year.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
The Snoopy Show [Apple Original]
Who’s ready for a Snoopy summer? Your favorite beagle returns in seven all-new episodes of #TheSnoopyShow July 9 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/71CDnm00Bb pic.twitter.com/a61uwtAqR7
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 29, 2021
The second part of Vancouver-based WildBrain’s The Snoopy Show is now available on Apple TV+.
Some of the stories in the new batch of episodes include Snoopy putting on a magic show, getting enrolled in etiquette school and inviting his family over for dinner.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 9th, 2021
Genre: Animated, family
Runtime: Seven episodes (about 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Snoopy Show here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.
Crave
The Good Doctor (Season 4)
Murphy and the rest of the San Jose St. Bonaventure staff deal with the novel coronavirus.
The Good Doctor was adapted from the 2013 South Korean series of the same name by London, Ontario’s David Shore (House) and stars Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel), Antonia Thomas (Misfits), Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred), Christina Chang (24) and Richard Schiff (The West Wing).
It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.
Original TV broadcast run: November 2020 to June 2021
Crave release date: July 8th, 2021
Genre: Medical drama
Runtime: 20 episodes (43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Good Doctor here.
Gossip Girl (2021)
Ten years after the events of the original Gossip Girl series, a new group of Manhattan private schoolers takes to the city and shows how much has changed ever since.
Developed by original Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl (2021) stars Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies), Port Coquitlam, B.C.-raised Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Tavi Gevinson (Neo Yokio), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) and Thomas Doherty (The Descendants). Kristen Bell, the narrator of the original series, also returns to narrate the new Gossip Girl.
Crave/HBO Max release date: July 8th, 2021 (first episode, new episode every Thursday)
Genre: Teen drama
Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent (based on 24 reviews)
Stream Gossip Girl (2021) here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
It’s worth noting that all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl are also streaming on Crave.
Shiva Baby
A young directionless bisexual Jewish woman deals with friend and family drama at a shiva.
Shiva Baby was written and directed by Toronto’s Emma Seligman (feature film debut) and stars Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother), Molly Gordon (Good Boys), Danny Deferrari (Madoff), Polly Draper (The Naked Brothers Band) and Fred Malamed (Lady Dynamite).
Original release date: March 26th, 2021 (PVOD)
Crave release date: July 8th, 2021 (first episode, new episode every Thursday)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 18 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 133 reviews)
Stream Shiva Baby here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Black Widow
Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Natasha finds herself reuniting with her old family and getting caught up in a conspiracy tied to her past.
The film was directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) and Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and O. T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale).
Because it was delayed three times from its original May 2020 release, Black Widow is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since July 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Note: Black Widow is now available in theatres where permitted and Disney+ as part of the service’s ‘Premier Access’ program. This means you have to pay $34.99 on top of a Disney+ subscription.
Disney+ Canada/theatrical release date: July 9th, 2021
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent (based on 258 reviews)
Stream Black Widow here.
Monsters at Work [Disney+ Original]
After the events of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., recent Scare Major graduate Tylor Tuskmon joins the titular company and works with his idols, Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.
Monsters at Work features Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their Monsters, Inc. roles of Mike and Sulley, respectively, while Ben Feldman (Superstore), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and Henry Winkler (Happy Days) join the voice cast.
Disney+ Canada release date: July 7th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 15 reviews)
Stream Monsters at Work here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.
Netflix
Atypical (Season 4) [Netflix Original]
As Casey and Sam plan to leave, each member of the Gardner family must make big decisions about their next steps.
Atypical was created by Robia Rashid (How I Met Your Mother) and stars English-born Canadian Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Michael Rapaport (The War at Home) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music).
Netflix Canada release date: July 9th, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 39 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Atypical here.
Dogs (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
This heartfelt docuseries from Glen Zipper (What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) explores the bonds between humans and dogs from the perspective of an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot’s caregiver and a veteran.
Netflix Canada release date: July 7th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (44 to 55 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Dogs here.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson [Netflix Original]
Saturday Night Live alum Tim Robinson crashes the likes of theme restaurants, haunted houses and dinner parties for zany comedy bits.
Netflix Canada release date: July 6th, 2021
Genre: Sketch-comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (16 to 18 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson here.
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness [Netflix Original]
As part of its celebration of 25 years of its acclaimed survival horror video game series, Capcom has a new Resident Evil animated series on Netflix.
Set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5, Infinite Darkness follows Resident Evil veterans Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield become caught up in a conspiracy at the White House.
Infinite Darkness was directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (Uzimaru) and features Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello reprising their respective roles of Leon and Claire from 2019’s hit Resident Evil 2 remake, while Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV) and Jona Xiao (Hightown) join the voice cast.
Netflix Canada release date: July 8th, 2021
Genre: Animated horror
Runtime: Six episodes (16 to 18 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Stream Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows that hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
This week in Netflix news: Two big Netflix titles got premiere dates this week — Red Notice (starring Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot) is coming in November, while the second season of The Witcher drops in December.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Comments