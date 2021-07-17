PREVIOUS
Amazon Prime Day 2021 cancelled in Canada

Last year the event was delayed. This year it has been cancelled completely

Last year, Amazon delayed its Prime day in Canada from July to mid-October. The same was bound to happen this year but new news today confirms that the event has been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

First reported by iPhoneincanadaAmazon’s Seller Central Portal has an update stating, “based on the impact of COVID-19 in Canada and the importance we place on protecting the health and safety of our employees, we will not hold Prime Day in Canada this year.”

Additionally, Amazon said it would “work closely” with sellers to minimize any potential losses, and it looks forward to working with them throughout the winter holiday season. The statement also makes it clear that any advertisers who invested in Prime Day will be allowed to cancel their contracts while submitted deals from sellers will be cancelled.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Source: iphoneincanada

