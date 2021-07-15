Making some Fire TV devices better, Amazon is updating a Toshiba TV and an Insignia TV with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality.
These features are only coming to two TVs so far, including the Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision (2020) and the Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020). As far as I can tell, only the Insignia version is available in Canada. That said, if AirPlay/HomeKit is coming to these TVs, the wider Fire TV device lineup will likely get the update in the future.
For comparison, Roku also offers AirPlay and HomeKit support on all of its 4K-capable TVs and devices.
What is AirPlay and HomeKit?
AirPlay 2 allows users to stream content from their Apple device to their TV with ease. You can push photos, videos, music and Apple Fitness+ content. You can even use AirPlay as an external display for your Mac.
HomeKit, on the other hand, allows users to control their TV’s power stat from their iPhone or with Siri, and access a limited virtual remote through Control Centre on iOS/iPadOS.
Amazon’s press release says that AirPlay will be enabled by default. However, HomeKit needs to be enabled in your system settings and paired with the Apple Home app.
You can find this under the ‘Display & Sounds’ setting by selecting ‘AirPlay & HomeKit.’ Set up, in my experience with Roku devices, is relatively easy. You just need to scan a QR code on the TV and then wait about a minute for it to complete.
Source: Amazon
Comments