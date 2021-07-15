If you’re hoping to get your hands on Nintendo’s upcoming Switch OLED model, pre-orders for the console are set to go on sale today, Thursday, July 15th at 12pm PT/3pm ET.
The new version of Nintendo’s home console-portable hybrid system comes in two colour variants: one with white Joy-Cons and a white dock, and Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons with a black dock.
The new console’s OLED display measures in at 7-inches — this is slightly bigger than the original Switch’s 6.2-inch screen — and the revamped dock includes an ethernet port.
Other than these minor changes, the Switch OLED model is nearly identical to its predecessor and features the same processor, battery life and output resolution.
Pre-orders for the Switch OLED will be available at several retailers, including Best Buy, The Source, Walmart, EB Games and more. The Switch OLED model will release on October 8th for $449 CAD.
