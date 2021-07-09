The five best tech deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals from Canadian tech retailers.
LG 65-inch 8K HDR Smart TV
LG’s renowned NanoCell television is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. The 65-inch HDR Smart television set is one of the best on the market for streaming and watching movies. With Dolby Vision and 8K UHD resolution you’ll be getting crystal clear picture with deep shadows and colours that pop.
This LG set is also equipped for your gaming needs. The television boasts four HDMI 2.1 ports, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a WiFi connection for streaming games. If you’re looking for a Smart TV to show off in your space, the LG 65NANO95 is a great buy at $400 off its regular price.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $1599.99
Echo Auto Hands-Free Alexa
Amazon’s handy accessory is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. If your car doesn’t feature built-in Alexa support, the Echo Auto is the device you’ve been looking for.
Connecting to your phone through its Bluetooth connection, the Echo Auto plugs into your vehicle through the auxiliary port. You can access your favourite apps, send messages, and make calls hands-free just as you would at home with your Echo Dot. You can add the Echo Auto to your car for 50 percent off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $34.99
Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Sony’s acclaimed mirrorless camera is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. The Sony a7 II is a popular model for professional photographers, videographers, and consumers alike with its full-frame sensor and high-quality images.
The a7 II can record 1080p footage at 60fps, or shoot 14-bit uncompressed images. Paired with a 28-70mm lens, you’ll be able to take beautiful landscapes, portraits, and still life photos. You can get the Sony a7 II for $600 off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $1399.99
Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand
Besign’s popular laptop stand is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This aluminum stand is fully adjustable and supports laptops from 10 inches to 15.6 inches.
Selecting a laptop stand can be tricky. You generally want an adjustable stand so that you can set it to a comfortable height for ergonomics, but it should also be sturdy and allow for ventilation. The Besign checks all of those boxes and even has a clean aesthetic design as a bonus. You can pick up the Besign laptop stand for 44 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $27.99
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Nintendo’s one-of-a-kind game is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Never one to follow trends, Nintendo surprised everyone with the release of Home Circuit. This real-world version of Mario Kart allows players to use physical toys to race around a track you’ve designed in your home with all of the power-ups you’ve come to expect from the series.
In our story, Patrick O’Rourke said “When Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit works, it truly feels like magic, but sometimes, it takes more work than expected to get that perfect circuit. That said, my childhood dream of creating a video game race track for a miniature car is finally fulfilled.”
Just be warned that pets love adding an extra obstacle to the course! You can get the boxed set for $30 off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $99.96
