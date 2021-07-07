PREVIOUS
Google Store discounts Fitbit smartwatches and trackers until July 22

The sale includes the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Charge 4

Jul 7, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Google has a variety of Fitbit smartwatches and trackers available on sale on its website.

The devices are on sale starting today until July 22nd at 11:59pm PT/July 23rd at 2:59am ET.

Below are the Fitbit products discounted:

For more on the Fitbit Sense, check out our review of the fitness-focused smartwatch.

You can find all of Google devices on sale, here.

