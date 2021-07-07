Google Store discounts Fitbit smartwatches and trackers until July 22

Google has a variety of Fitbit smartwatches and trackers available on sale on its website.
The devices are on sale starting today until July 22nd at 11:59pm PT/July 23rd at 2:59am ET.
Below are the Fitbit products discounted:
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: now $329.95, was $399.95
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: now $259.95, was $299.95
- Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker: now $129.95, was $169.95
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Tracker: now $89.95, was $129.95
For more on the Fitbit Sense, check out our review of the fitness-focused smartwatch.
You can find all of Google devices on sale, here.
