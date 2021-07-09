PREVIOUS
The 4th-gen Echo Dot is the cheapest it has ever been at Home Depot

The 4th-gen Echo Dot is also on sale at other retailers, but Home Depot's $34.99 price is the lowest

Jul 9, 2021

1:58 PM EDT

Home Depot currently has the 4th-gen Amazon Echo Dot on sale.

The smart speaker is available for $34.99, marking a $35 discount from its regular $69.99 price tag.

The discounted item is currently only available in the ‘Charcoal’ colour.

With the Echo Dot, you can stream music directly from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and SiriusXM. Further, the all-dependable Alexa will help you find news, play music, add items to a list, answer questions, set alarms, control your smart home and more.

Additionally, if you have more than one Echo in your house, you can make an announcement and it will be broadcasted on all Echo speakers.

Lastly, the Echo Dot is designed to keep your privacy in mind, that is why it features a microphone mute button for times when you’re not speaking to your virtual assistant. Most importantly, you also have control over your voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time.

The 4th-gen Echo Dot is available at other retailers too, but Home Depot’s $34.99 price is the lowest we’ve seen in the last few months.

Learn more about the product here and to purchase it from Home Depot, click here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Home Depot

