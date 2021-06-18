PREVIOUS
SyrupCast

SyrupCast 240: E3 2021, Summer Game Fest and more

This week, we're talking about our favourite moments from all the recent video game keynotes

Jun 18, 2021

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett are joined by MobileSyrup‘s gaming reporter Brad Shankar and smartphone leak reporter extraordinaire Dean Daley to break down all of the recent gaming announcements.

This includes Summer Game Fest and the various E3 showcases, including the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and Nintendo Direct.

Before that, Brad Bennett goes over some of the hottest tech news of the week, including the ultra-cool Ikea Symfonisk wall speakers and a new $300 OnePlus Nord smartphone coming to Canada.

The team then jumps into the Xbox & Bethesda conference and the rest of the game reveals.

If you’d rather read about some of the biggest announcements, you can check out Brad Shankar’s excellent round-up here.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Search for us on Spotify

Direct download link

Related Articles

Features

Jun 16, 2021

6:21 PM EDT

The top 5 announcements out of Summer Game Fest and E3 2021

Features

Jun 18, 2021

7:30 AM EDT

ESA Canada’s president talks E3, digital keynotes and Canada’s post-pandemic game ind...

News

Jun 13, 2021

2:10 PM EDT

Vancouver-based Relic’s Age of Empires IV releases on October 28th

News

Jun 13, 2021

2:24 PM EDT

Microsoft reveals Forza Horizon 5’s vibrant Mexico setting

Comments