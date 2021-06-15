PREVIOUS|
News

Here are all the trailers from Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

At the event, we saw a new Super Smash Bros. character, Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread

Jun 15, 2021

4:44 PM EDT

0 comments

During Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, the Japanese gaming giant showed off a variety of trailers for games coming to the Switch.

We saw the next character coming to Super Smash Bros., a new trailer for the The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread.

Below all the trailers Nintendo showed off during its E3 presentation:

Super Smash Bros Kazua update — Nintendo to announce more on June 28th

Life is Strange True Colors + Remastered — Coming September 10th, 2021

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania — Coming October 5th, 2021

Mario Party Superstars — Coming October 29th, 2021

Metroid Dread — Coming October 8th, 2021

Just Dance 2022 — Coming November 4th, 2021

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot — September 24th

Mario Golf Rush — Coming June 25th

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin — Coming July 9th

Wario Ware: Get it Together — Coming September 10th

Shin Megami Tensei V — Coming November 12th (All other Shin Megami Tensei games are coming to the Switch later this year)

Danganronpa Decadence — Coming Later this Year

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water — Coming Later this Year

Doom Eternal  The Ancient Gods part 1 — Available today

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 — Coming June 25th

Mario + Rabbits Sparks of Hope — Coming 2022

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp — Coming December 3rd

Breath of the Wild 2 — Coming 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi-MRZBP91I

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo releases new Legend of Zelda Game and Watch system

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

Nintendo shows off new footage of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo reveals Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp remaster during E3 Direct

News

Jun 15, 2021

3:41 PM EDT

Toronto-based Snowman announces Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City

Comments