Here are all the trailers from Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

During Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, the Japanese gaming giant showed off a variety of trailers for games coming to the Switch.
We saw the next character coming to Super Smash Bros., a new trailer for the The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread.
Below all the trailers Nintendo showed off during its E3 presentation:
Super Smash Bros Kazua update — Nintendo to announce more on June 28th
Life is Strange True Colors + Remastered — Coming September 10th, 2021
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania — Coming October 5th, 2021
Mario Party Superstars — Coming October 29th, 2021
Metroid Dread — Coming October 8th, 2021
Just Dance 2022 — Coming November 4th, 2021
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot — September 24th
Mario Golf Rush — Coming June 25th
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin — Coming July 9th
Wario Ware: Get it Together — Coming September 10th
Shin Megami Tensei V — Coming November 12th (All other Shin Megami Tensei games are coming to the Switch later this year)
Danganronpa Decadence — Coming Later this Year
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water — Coming Later this Year
Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods part 1 — Available today
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 — Coming June 25th
Mario + Rabbits Sparks of Hope — Coming 2022
Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp — Coming December 3rd
Breath of the Wild 2 — Coming 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi-MRZBP91I
