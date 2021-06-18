How to watch Rick and Morty Season 5 in Canada

Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 20th — which also happens to be ‘Global Rick and Morty Day,’ according to Adult Swim, the ‘after-dark’ version of Cartoon Network.
Canadians interested in tuning in for Rick and Morty Season 5 have a few options. According to a tweet from Corus Communications, Canadians can stream the new season live or on-demand via StackTV or the Global TV app.
Celebrate @RickandMorty Day this Sunday, June 20, as Season 5 premieres at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Canadians can also stream the new season live or on demand on STACKTV and the @GlobalTV App. #GoRickYourself with a personalized avatar at https://t.co/jnehpM7umT pic.twitter.com/lO7aZN2Vcl
StackTV is a Canadian video streaming service delivered through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. That means you’ll need both a Prime Video subscription and a StackTV subscription.
In Canada, Amazon Prime costs $7.99 per month or $79 per year and includes access to Prime Video. At the time of writing, StackTV costs $6.49 per month in Canada as part of a promotion — that price lasts for three months before jumping up to the regular $12.99 per month. That offer ends on June 22nd. You can learn more here.
As for the Global TV app, it’s free to download and use, but to watch Rick and Morty, you need to sign in with your cable provider. An added benefit to the Global TV app is it’s available on multiple devices, including iOS, Android, Roku and more. You can learn more about the app and download it here.
Speaking of cable providers, if you have a cable subscription and access to Adult Swim through it, you can also watch Rick and Morty there. You can find a complete list of where to watch Adult Swim in Canada here.
Finally, Adult Swim currently has a free, 24/7 Rick and Morty marathon running on its website in the lead-up to the Season 5 premiere. You can tune into that marathon here; no sign-ins, cable providers or subscription required.
