Nothing’s ‘Ear 1’ earbuds delayed, with plans to launch a bit later this summer

Nothing still has "a few things left to finalize"

Jun 18, 2021

4:40 PM EDT

Carl Pei’s ‘Nothing’ company initially planned to unveil its first product, the ‘Ear 1’ earbuds, this month. However, the anticipated earbuds are being pushed back.

Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, took to Twitter to confirm that the “ear (1)s” will come out a bit later because “there are a few things left to finalize.”

The Ear 1 earbuds are Nothing’s first-ever product,

While we don’t exactly know what the earbuds will look like, we have somewhat of an idea. Previously, Pei showed off a transparent render of the earbuds and indicated that they were inspired by “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”

Source: Carl Pei

