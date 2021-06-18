Carl Pei’s ‘Nothing’ company initially planned to unveil its first product, the ‘Ear 1’ earbuds, this month. However, the anticipated earbuds are being pushed back.
Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, took to Twitter to confirm that the “ear (1)s” will come out a bit later because “there are a few things left to finalize.”
A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 18, 2021
The Ear 1 earbuds are Nothing’s first-ever product,
While we don’t exactly know what the earbuds will look like, we have somewhat of an idea. Previously, Pei showed off a transparent render of the earbuds and indicated that they were inspired by “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”
Source: Carl Pei
Comments