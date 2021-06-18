Bungie’s Destiny 2 toaster is now available for pre-order

Bungie now has a Destiny-themed toaster available for pre-order, bringing us one step closer to the ultimate gaming kitchen.
The toaster costs $84.99 USD (about $105.73 CAD) and will ship between December 2021 and January 2022. The toaster also comes with a free sandwich container and a ‘Burnt Edges’ in-game emblem so you can publicly display your toaster ownership to your gaming comrades. Finally, 10 percent of the proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Bungie’s toaster is a byproduct of a charity event from earlier this month. The Destiny community raised over $800,000 USD (roughly $995,200 CAD) for St. Jude, which specializes in cancer treatment and other life-threatening diseases. As part of that event, Bungie promised to make a toaster if fans hit a target of $777,777.77 USD.
Naturally, some capital-G gamers have taken issue with the toaster, arguing it’s overpriced ($85 USD / $106 CAD is a lot for a toaster). It’s also basically a normal toaster with a logo on it from Destiny 2 that happens to toast the Destiny 2 logo onto the bread. That last part is either neat or a disappointment, since it leaves a fair amount of bread decidedly un-toasted, judging by the photos.
Some fans clearly wanted Bungie to release a toaster that looked like an in-game weapon called ‘Jötunn,’ which fans affectionately call a toaster due to its appearance.
Regardless, it’s just a toaster. If you’re a Destiny 2 fan and you love toast, order one. And if you don’t like the toaster, don’t buy one — if that leaves you $85 burning a hole in your pocket, donate it to St. Jude’s.
You can learn more about the toaster here or order one from the Bungie Store here.
Image credit: Bungie
