Nothing unveils concept earbuds inspired by a ‘grandmother’s tobacco pipe’

‘Nothing,’ OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s new company, has unveiled the look of its Concept 1 wireless earbuds.
The render shows off what the company’s upcoming wireless earbuds, which are due to hit the market this summer, might look like. The earbuds were designed by Tom Howard, the company’s head of design and vice head of design at Nothing’s partner, Teenage Engineering.
However, it’s important to note that the Concept 1 isn’t the final version of a product Nothing plans to release and sell.
“While the same design principles will be followed and there will be similarities to Concept 1, the end product will look different,” a Nothing spokesperson told The Verge in a recent email.
The Concept 1 showcases the three elements that drive Nothing’s design philosophy for its wireless earbuds, including weightlessness, effortlessness and timelessness. Nothing says that the weightless part means every gram and every byte has a purpose.
Additionally, the company won’t be adding “unnecessary branding on the surface,” and will make the earbuds transparent. “We try to ground our objects in something familiar, which we hope will allow them to feel fresh for many years.”
But this is truly weird; Pei says that the look of the Concept 1 is also inspired by “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe.”
At some point this summer, Nothing will unveil the final version of its wireless earbuds that will likely look similar to the Concept 1, but also different, somehow.
