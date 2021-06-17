Apple launches new ‘back to school’ deal that offers free AirPods

Apple’s popular education deal has returned.
Similar to previous years, Apple has launched a new ‘back to school’ deal that nets buyers a free pair of 2nd-gen AirPods and 20 percent off AppleCare+ with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.
Eligible Mac devices include the iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In terms of the iPad, only the iPad Pro and the iPad Air are part of the offer. It’s also possible to upgrade to the 2nd-gen AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case for an additional $50 or even the AirPods Pro for $110.
Apple says the deal runs from June 17th to September 27th.
