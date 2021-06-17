PREVIOUS|
News

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell will hit Crave on June 25

This is a three-part investigative documentary series

Jun 17, 2021

2:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Epsteins Shadow Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell will hit Crave on June 25th.

The series is a three-part documentary that looks into British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with financier and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she waits for her trial on multiple sex trafficking charges.

This documentary was produced by Blue Ant Studios, a subsidiary of Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.

Bell-owned Crave’s base level tier costs $9.99 per month in Canada.

Image credit: Getty

Source: @CraveCanada

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 5, 2021

6:09 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [May 31-June 6]

News

Jun 2, 2021

5:29 PM EDT

Friends: The Reunion tops Zack Snyder’s Justice League, becomes Crave’s biggest premiere

Resources

Jun 12, 2021

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [June 7-13]

Comments