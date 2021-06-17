Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell will hit Crave on June 25

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell will hit Crave on June 25th.
The series is a three-part documentary that looks into British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with financier and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she waits for her trial on multiple sex trafficking charges.
The three-part investigative series revealing the complicated and mysterious life of Ghislaine Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, premieres June 25 on Crave. pic.twitter.com/d7gTRIT9sk
— Crave (@CraveCanada) June 17, 2021
This documentary was produced by Blue Ant Studios, a subsidiary of Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.
Bell-owned Crave’s base level tier costs $9.99 per month in Canada.
Image credit: Getty
Source: @CraveCanada
