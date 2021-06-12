PREVIOUS|
News

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next DLC ‘Siege of Paris’ launches this summer

Another expansion is coming to Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed game

Jun 12, 2021

3:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Paris Siege

During Ubisoft’s Forward E3 presentation, the next expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Siege of Paris, was shown off for the first time.

Ubisoft revealed that the expansion will involve preparing for the famous Siege and that it will also include several stealth-focused missions. Beyond this, not much else was revealed about the DLC other than the fact that it’s set to release later this summer.

Valhalla’s first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, released a few weeks ago. The expansion focuses on Ireland, a new region, and battling a mysterious cult called the Children of Danu.

A new Discovery Tour feature called ‘Viking Age’ that allows players to learn about viking history without worrying about combat, is also coming to the game.

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 10, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Ubisoft’s ‘Forward’ sale offers massive discounts on the developer’s titles

News

Jun 12, 2021

4:02 PM EDT

Ubisoft and Nintendo officially reveal Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

News

Jun 12, 2021

4:11 PM EDT

Ubisoft Toronto’s DLC for Far Cry 6 includes letting you play as the series’ villains

Features

Dec 4, 2020

8:07 AM EST

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla moves the series forward while also holding it back

Comments