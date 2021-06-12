PREVIOUS|
Ubisoft and Nintendo officially reveal Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

One of gaming's strangest crossover titles is coming back

Jun 12, 2021

4:02 PM EDT

Following a leak that appeared earlier today, Ubisoft and Nintendo have officially revealed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to 2017’s surprisingly great turn-based, tactical strategy game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Sparks of Hope seems to build on the turn-based strategy featured in the first game by opening up the game beyond the Mushroom Kingdom to an “entire galaxy.” This seems to indicate that Sparks of Hope will feature a more Super Mario Galaxy-influenced vibe when compared to its predecessor.

During Ubisoft’s Forward presentation, the game’s development team emphasized that Sparks of Hope will also feature more “action” than the first title. It’s unclear what this means, but it could move beyond the turn-based gameplay the first game is known for, at least to some extent.

The original Mario + Rabbids was one of 2017’s best titles, so it’s great to see both Ubisoft and Nintendo are still committed to the series.

It’s unclear when Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release for the Nintendo Switch, with Ubisoft only confirming it will arrive in 2022.

