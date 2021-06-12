Cross-play coming to Rainbow Six: Siege on PC on June 30, consoles in early 2022

Ubisoft has detailed its roadmap for when it will roll out cross-play support to Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six: Siege.
During its Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase, the company confirmed that those on PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna (only available in the U.S.) will get cross-play and cross-progression on June 30th.
Just announced at Ubisoft Forward:
🖱️PC, Stadia, and Luna Crossplay
🎮Console Crossplay
♻️Cross-progression between all platforms
📺 Tune-in for more announcements: https://t.co/ika7X3N1aY
— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 12, 2021
However, cross-play won’t come to Xbox and PlayStation platforms until “early 2022.” At that time, cross-progression will be enabled between all platforms as well.
At Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft also revealed the release date and first gameplay for Ubisoft Montreal’s Siege follow-up, Extraction. You can read more on that here.
Comments