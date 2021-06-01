Nintendo’s Digital Switch Sale has games up to 85 percent off

Nintendo’s eShop has several titles for the Switch on sale, including Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Starlink: Battle for Atlas and more.
Check them out below:
A
- Almost There: The Platformer: Now $2.29 CAD, was $11.49
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons: Now $12.49, was $49.99
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered: Now $19.99, was $49.99
B
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots: Now $2.59, was $6.49
- BFF or Die: Now $5.99, was $9.99
- Breakpoint: Now $3.43, was $6.99
C
- Castaway Paradise: Now $19.99, was $24.99
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition: Now $6.47, was $26.99
- Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out: Now $3.99, was $7.99
- Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost: Now $3.99, was $7.99
- Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten: Now $3.99, was $7.99
- Circuit Dude: Now $0.69, was $5.99
D
- Degrees of Separation: Now $8.99, was $29.99
- Deleveled: Now $6.39, was $12.99
- Deuces Wild – Video Poker: $5.99
- Dominate – Board Game: $5.99
F
G
H
- Harvest Life: Now $4.99, was $24.99
- Hexxagon – Board Game: $8.50
- Hungry Shark World: Now $3.37, was $13.49
I
J
- Jeopardy!: Now $10.79, was $26.99
- Joker Poker – Video Poker: $5.99
- Just Dance 2020: Now $24.99, was $49.99
M
O
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition: Now $2.51, was $10.07
- Override 2: Super Mech League: Now $25.99, was $39.99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition: Now $19.99, was $39.99
P
R
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition: Now $14.99, was $59.99
- Return of the Heir: Now $3.32, was $6.64
- RISK Global Domination: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break: Now $9.99, was $39.99
- Roundguard: Now $11.04, was $24.99
S
- Shakes on a Plane: Now $5.03, was $25.19
- Skully: Now $9.99, was $39.99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Standard Edition: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: Now $15.99, was $39.99
- Space Otter Charlie: Now $13.54, was $16.99
- Sports Party: Now $12.49, was $49.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- Storm Boy: Now $2.38, was $7
- Suicide Guy Collection: Now $8.81, was $12.59
T
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines: Now $8.34, was $18.89
- The Bridge: Now $2.53, was $12.69
- The Forgotten Land: Now $3.79, was $18.99
- The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!: Now $3.59, was $35.99
- Trials Rising Gold Edition: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- Trials Rising Standard Edition: Now $8.99, was $29.99
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince: Now $9.99, was $39.99
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live!: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- Tumblestone: Now $2.62, was $19.74
V
W
- Wheel of Fortune: Now $10.79, was $26.99
- Whipseey and the Lost Atlas: Now $2.56, was $7.55
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe: Now $4.58, was $16.37
- Woodle Tree Adventures: Now $1.99, was $5.16
