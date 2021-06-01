Here’s the LGBTQ+ content available on Netflix Canada

To celebrate Pride Month, we’ve made a list of all the LGBTQ+ content you can find on Netflix Canada.
The criteria for being LGBTQ+ content includes several factors, like the inclusion of LGBTQ+ stories, directors from the LGBTQ+ community, awards nominations from GLAAD and more. So, if you look at the list and wondering how that movie or show has any connection to LGBTQ+ characters, it’s likely due to it being in one of the above categories.
Some of my favourites on the list include Schitt’s Creek, Elite, Bonding, Special, Hollywood, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.
- Missing Link
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Hunter X Hunter
- Every Day
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Being John Malkovich
- Schitt’s Creek
- La La Land
- Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell
- RocknRolla
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Amend: The Fight for America
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- Eat Pray Love
- Bachelorette
- Daughter From Another Mother
- Superstore
- Burlesque
- Alaska Is a Drag
- Gameboys Level-Up Edition
- Your Name Engraved Herein
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Bwakaw
- Tiny Pretty Things
- The Prom
- Kalel, 15
- Ava
- 2012
- Godzilla
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Matrix Reloaded
- A Queen Is Born
- Unbroken
- The Matrix
- Clueless
- Someone Has to Die
- Grand Army
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Billy Elliot
- Saturday Church
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Wizard of Oz
- V for Vendetta
- White House Down
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Ratched
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- The Blue Lagoon
- Easy A
- Hairspray
- Mansfield Park
- Edge of Seventeen
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
- Star Trek Beyond
- Kissing Game
- Dating Around: Brazil
- Legally Blonde
- Mean Girls
- Beastly
- Say I Do
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Disclosure
- Alexandria: Again and Forever
- One Piece
- Hannibal
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Funny Girl
- Big Daddy
- Good Will Hunting
- Psycho
- The Women
- Modern Family
- I Am Divine
- Dope
- The Half Of It
- Hollywood
- İstanbul Kırmızısı
- Never Have I Ever
- Bleach
- Regression
- Dirty Dancing
- The Patriot
- The Wedding Planner
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Ugly Truth
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- Grease
- Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Feel Good
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- The Last Thing He Wanted
- The Queen
- Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
- AJ and the Queen
- The Imitation Game
- Loev
- Merlin
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
- The Sky Is Pink
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
- Zona Rosa
- No Time for Shame
- Earthquake Bird
- Let It Snow
- Haikyu!!
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
- The House of Flowers Presents: The Funeral
- Chip and Potato
- What Men Want
- The Politician
- Styling Hollywood
- The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi
- The Red Sea Diving Resort
- Pretty Little Liars
- The Emoji Movie
- Eastsiders
- Glee
- Tales of the City
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Kill la Kill
- Charité at War
- Trinkets
- Elisa & Marcela
- Tales of the City
- When They See Us
- WHAT / IF
- Bonding
- No Good Nick
- Special
- Girl
- I Am
- The Umbrella Academy
- Dating Around
- Unauthorized Living
- Sex Education
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Black Butler
- Sotus The Series
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- Super Drags
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- Elite
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Good Place
- Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz
- Insatiable
- The House of Flowers
- Ghostbusters
- Alex Strangelove
- Outside In
- Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas
- End Game
- 6 Balloons
- Queer Eye
- Black Lightning
- Devilman Crybaby
- Fullmetal Alchemist
- Anne with an E
- Godless
- Mudbound
- Dynasty
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
- Big Mouth
- Gaga: Five Foot Two
- Strong Island
- First They Killed My Father
- Handsome Devil
- Uncertain Glory
- Little Witch Academia
- Cable Girls
- Dear White People
- Ingobernable
- Scream Queens
- Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
- Shameless
- Hap and Leonard
- One Day at a Time
- Star
- Call My Agent!
- The OA
- Other People
- Please Like Me
- Supergirl
- Easy
- Holding the Man
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Star Trek: Voyager
- Black Mirror
- Degrassi: Next Class
- Chelsea
- How to Get Away With Murder
- Chelsea Does
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Making a Murderer
- Master of None
- Sense8
- Tig
- The Fosters
- Grace and Frankie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The 100
- Orange Is the New Black
- A Secret Love
- Alice Junior
- Ana & Vitoria
- Boy Erased
- Circus of Books
- El baile de los 41
- Dancing Queen
- Dating Amber
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- I Am Happiness on Earth
- I Am Michael
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
- Vis a vis
- Michael Lost and Found
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- Paraíso Perdido
- REA(L)OVE
- Simplemente Manu NNa
- Salir del ropero
- Straight Up
- Super Deluxe
- El árbol de la sangre
- To Each, Her Own
- Dance of the Forty One
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
- Halston
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
And while Netflix has tons of LBGTQ+ content, it’s getting even more later this month:
- And Then Came Lola — June 1st
- Dancing Queens — June 3rd
- Season 2 of Feel Good — June 4th
- Elite S4 — June 18
- The House of Flowers (the movie) — June 23rd
And if you love LGBTQ+ stories, take a look at Elite season 4, a Spanish-based series that’s incredibly fun, thrilling and murder-filled.
This list was provided by Netflix Canada.
