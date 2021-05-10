Covenant House Toronto’s ‘Main Mission’ is a virtual gaming fundraiser

Covenant House is the largest agency in Canada’s that helps homeless, trafficked and at-risk youth. They assist over 300 people a day, serve 3,500 nutritious meals per week, and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Now, Covenant House Toronto has launched its latest fundraising campaign called Main Mission.
This new virtual gaming event will put together professional gamers, content creators, casual streamers, and their fans to help raise funds and awareness for homeless youth and sex trafficking survivors.
The Main Mission kicks off with a two-week fundraiser campaign from May 1st-14tg which leads up to a 12-hour live gaming stream on May 15th, showcasing notable gamers and celebrity guests. You too can get involved in the community initiative by using Main Mission resources and assets to lead your own fundraising efforts for the cause. Check out this streamer toolkit provided by the Covenant House to set up your own fundraiser stream.
The inaugural year’s target is to raise $100,000. There’s no minimum donation requirement to participate, and anyone who raises more than $250 will receive a Streamer Prize Package, which includes hoodies, tote bags, buffs and more.
So far, the event has received 169 donations, with $9,808 raised. You can help the Covenant House Toronto reach its goal and empower youth by registering or donating here.
Check out some interesting Tweets about the event below:
It might be hard to be-Leaf, but the rumors are true…
Tune in to our stream-a-thon on May 15 for your chance to win a signed @AM34 jersey AND a signed @Marner93 jersey!! https://t.co/gnCGIOZzpT @MapleLeafs #MainMission #Leafs #charity #gaming pic.twitter.com/61Zazbsseh
— Main Mission (@CHTMainMission) May 8, 2021
Thank you so much for joining our mission, @UbisoftToronto! https://t.co/aRmbiglKUF
— Main Mission (@CHTMainMission) May 7, 2021
Whoever said you canâ€™t change the world by sitting at home was definitely wrong. By staying at home to stream & fundraise you are directly affecting the lives of youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk. https://t.co/VjFjtWpo5J #MainMission #Gaming #Streaming pic.twitter.com/NlJBVygxRl
— Main Mission (@CHTMainMission) May 6, 2021
Thank you SO much for your support of the youth we serve, @PlayWarframe.
We can't wait for your big stream on May 15 – it's going to be great! #MainMission https://t.co/eBTHgCgY5i
— Main Mission (@CHTMainMission) May 3, 2021
Source: Covenant House Toronto
