Teen Titan’s Beast Boy has made his way into Fortnite

He'll be reunited with fellow Teen Titan Raven

May 10, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Beast Boy fortnite skin

Fortnite’s primal-themed season is standing true to its word by introducing Beast Boy to the game’s world.

Garfield Mark Logan’s (Beast Boy) skin is accompanied by the Bonk Bat Pickaxe and the Couch Titan Back Bling. Players can switch between Beast Boy’s normal and “primal” appearance by using the Built-In Go Ape emote, which transforms the hero into a green gorilla.

The skin, along with the back bling, pickaxe and emote can be purchased individually or as a bundle, though a price for the set has not been revealed yet.

Additionally, Epic Games is hosting a Teen Titans Duo Cup on May 12th, which will award players who rank between 1st and 1,375th with the Beast Boy skin and back bling before it is released in the item shop.

But you don’t need to go all out to earn exclusive rewards. Players who score eight points in the tournament will be awarded the BBRae loading screen that reunites Beast Boy and Raven (introduced in Season 6), designed by Teen Titans artist Gabriel Picolo.

You can find full tournament rules here.

Image credit: Fortnite

Source: Fortnite

