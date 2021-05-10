PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in May 2021

May 10, 2021

9:01 PM EDT

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in May:

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 11 (from May 20th)
  • The Real Housewives of New York City: season 13 (from May 5th)
  • Botched: season 1, new episodes every Friday
  • Million Dollar Listing New York: season 9 (from May 7th)
  • Dating No Filter UK: season 1 (from May 16th)

Continuing Series

  • Married to Medicine Atlanta: season 8 on Mondays
  • Snapped: season 29 on Mondays
  • Mastermind of Murder: season 1 on Mondays
  • Made in Chelsea: 2 season 21 on Tuesdays
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 2 on Tuesdays
  • Watch What Happens Live: season 18 on Tuesdays to Saturday
  • The Real Housewives of Dallas: season 5 on Wednesdays
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 11 on Thursdays
  • Keeping Up with The Kardashians: season 20 on Fridays
  • Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump: season 1 on Fridays
  • Top Chef: season 18 on Fridays
  • The Only Way is Essex: season 28 on Saturdays
  • Accident, Suicide, Murder?: season 1 on Sundays

It’s worth noting that Hayu’s Apple TV app has been down for the last few weeks and it’s unclear when this problem will be fixed.

