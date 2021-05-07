PREVIOUS
News

Twitter announces new, exclusive video programming

Renewing focus on sports content

May 7, 2021

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Twitter

Twitter has unveiled new, exclusive video content at its annual NewFronts event.

Most notably, this includes live coverage from the Toyko Olympics (provided that it does indeed go through this year).

Additionally, the social media service will have more exclusive sports content, including live content and highlights from MLB, live pre-game shows for the NHL and 12 live WNBA games throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Twitter is offering a new pre-roll feature called Curated Categories. These contain Twitter-approved groups of publishers with content focused around a specific topic, such as football, soccer, esports and health and wellness.

Advertisers will be able to choose the type of video content they want to run their pre-roll ads against.

Source: Twitter

