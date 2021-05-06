PREVIOUS
News

Designer modernizes retro iMac wallpapers for the new colourful M1 iMacs

They're based on the original iMac G3 backgrounds

May 6, 2021

9:10 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’ve ordered one of Apple’s colourful iMacs or you’re just an overall fan of Apple’s product design, these wallpapers are likely to pique your interest.

The wallpapers are based on the original iMac G3 backgrounds, but most people will likely recognize them as the face of the ‘Finder’ app on macOS. Their designer, Arun Venkatesan, wrote a really great blog post about the history of the wallpapers that I’d recommend reading if you’re into niche Apple history.

You canÂ download all the wallpapers — which also feature light and dark modes — from his website for free.

Source: Arun Venkatesan

