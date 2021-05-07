PREVIOUS
News

Canadians have purchased 74,000 EVs with help from the federal government incentives

Hopefully, this number continues to grow

May 7, 2021

5:00 PM EDT

0 comments

As of January 2021, over 74,000 zero-emissions vehicles have been purchased by Canadians with help from the federal government’s electric vehicle (EV) buying incentive.

This incentive launched all the way back in 2017 and allows Canadians to get up to $5,000 back from their purchase of an electric or hybrid vehicle that costs less than $55,000.

This isn’t as substantial as the rebate Quebec offers that can range up to $8,000, but it’s still more than the $3,000 option B.C. residents can take advantage of.

In the announcement tweet, Transport Canada also mentions that replacing 74,000 gasoline cars with ZEV (zero emissions vehicles) options has reduced Canada’s emissions by 296,000 tonnes each year. That said, while it’s good news to see gas-powered cars slowly being replaced with EVs across Canada, the country still has a long way to go.

Statistic’s Canada shared earlier this year that around 3.5 percent of new vehicle sales in Canada are zero-emission vehicles.

Source: Transport CanadaÂ 

Related Articles

Features

May 3, 2021

6:26 PM EDT

Is in-car navigation really worth it in the electric vehicle age?

News

May 6, 2021

6:40 PM EDT

Xbox Series X in stock on Microsoft Canada’s website [Out of stock]

News

May 7, 2021

11:26 AM EDT

Tesla Autopilot engineer says Level 5 Autopilot not happening anytime soon

Business

May 7, 2021

9:46 AM EDT

Amazon delays Prime Day in Canada, India due to COVID-19

Comments