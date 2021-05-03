PREVIOUS|
Business

Government invests $38 million to bring high-speed internet to the Granit RCM in Quebec

The projects will be implemented by Sogetel and Telus

May 3, 2021

1:22 PM EDT

0 comments

The federal government is investing $38 million to bring high-speed internet to the Granit RCM in Quebec by September 2022.

The funding is being provided as part of the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative, which aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent.

Several municipalities including Audet, Milan, Stratford and Notre-Dame-des-Bois will get access to high-speed internet once the projects are complete.

The projects will be implemented by Sogetel and Telus. Sogetel will receive $21.3 million to connect 2,400 households and Telus will receive $5.2 million to connect 450 households. Sogetel and Telus will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important,” said Joël Lightbound, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, in a statement.

“We will continue to invest and work in partnership with Quebec until every home and business has access to the high-speed internet they need.”

Through Operation High Speed, the government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.

Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Related Articles

Business

Apr 18, 2021

9:35 AM EDT

Government invests $87 million to bring high-speed internet to Outaouais, Quebec

News

Apr 29, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Quebecois thriller Way Over Me debuts on Crave on May 7 in French and English

Business

Oct 15, 2020

6:28 PM EDT

Liberals’ wireless price drop not likely to offer 25 percent promised savings: report

Business

Apr 25, 2020

11:23 AM EDT

ISED approves AWS-3 spectrum sharing agreement between Bell, Telus

Comments