Government invests $38 million to bring high-speed internet to the Granit RCM in Quebec

The federal government is investing $38 million to bring high-speed internet to the Granit RCM in Quebec by September 2022.
The funding is being provided as part of the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative, which aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent.
Several municipalities including Audet, Milan, Stratford and Notre-Dame-des-Bois will get access to high-speed internet once the projects are complete.
The projects will be implemented by Sogetel and Telus. Sogetel will receive $21.3 million to connect 2,400 households and Telus will receive $5.2 million to connect 450 households. Sogetel and Telus will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important,” said Joël Lightbound, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, in a statement.
“We will continue to invest and work in partnership with Quebec until every home and business has access to the high-speed internet they need.”
Through Operation High Speed, the government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)
