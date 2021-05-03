Rogers will give you up to $360 credit when you trade-in an old iPhone

Rogers is currently running a trade-in Motherâ€™s Day promotion on the iPhone 12.
Trade-in your iPhone XR or XS for a one-time credit of up to $360, or trade-in your iPhone 8 for a one-time credit of up to $240 towards your next iPhone 12 64GB. Other devices can be traded in too. I was able to get a $120 quote for my old, semi-broken Samsung Galaxy S9. To get a quote on your device, click here.
Additionally, the trade-in credit can be stacked with Rogers’ Upfront Edge financing, allowing you to save an additional $540 over 24 months. To explain that in simple terms, the iPhone 12 64GB variant retails for $1,164. If you purchase the phone with Upfront Edge financing, you automatically get a $540 discount, which leaves the subtotal at $624 to be paid over 24 months, or, $26 per month.
If youâ€™re trading in an iPhone 8 and get a quote of up t0 $240, that leaves the subtotal at $384 to be paid over 24 months.
Further, you can get the new purple iPhone 12 colour that was unveiled recently at Appleâ€™s â€˜Spring Forwardâ€™ with this deal.
The offer is available online and in-store, though the latter will require you to pay an additional $45 service fee.
Rogersâ€™ website reads that this is a limited-time offer, though no exact date has been specified.
To learn more about the deal, click here.
Source: Rogers
Comments