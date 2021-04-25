Xplornet bringing gigabit internet speed to Haldimand County, Ontario

Xplornet has announced that it’s deploying fibre-to-the-home to over 19,000 homes and businesses in Haldimand County, Ontario.
The carrier says it will deploy over 600km of fibre optic cable throughout the region. The project is scheduled to be completed within two years.
“Xplornet is putting a strong focus on deploying fibre-to-the-home in rural Ontario,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan, in a statement.
“Once the project has been completed more than 19,000 households and businesses will have access to fibre-to-the-home service, with broadband plans with speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second.”
Earlier this month, Xplornet launched a new 50/10Mbps internet plan with unlimited data. The new offering is now available to new and current customers that reside in an eligible area for $109.99 per month.
The carrier said the launch builds on its plan to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its network to bring affordable broadband services to rural Canadians.
Source: Xplornet
