Games to Stream ‘n Load on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [April 19-25]

Google Stadia
Judgment
From the creators of the Yakuza series, action thriller Judgment launches today on #Stadia. You'll need more than your fists to unravel this mystery, but it never hurts to be ready for a brawl. https://t.co/TLFo3igF6p pic.twitter.com/gslUTkwf2U
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 23, 2021
Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
Publisher: Sega
Genre: Action-adventure
Price: $53.99 CAD
Metacritic: 80 percent (PS4 version)
Google Stadia release date: April 23rd, 2021
In thisÂ Yakuza spin-off, detective Takayuki Yagami tracks down a serial killer in the fictional Tokyo district of Kamurocho.
The game featuresÂ Yakuza-like melee combat mixed with investigation mechanics and a plethora of side cases and minigames.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99/month and supports up to 4K/60fps streams. Games can also be purchased individually and played without Stadia Pro at 1080p/60fps.
For more on Stadia, check out this week’s Community Blog. Note: Ubisoft+ is only coming to Stadia in the U.S. for now, although a Ubisoft spokesperson has confirmed to MobileSyrupÂ that the company’s streaming service will come to Stadia in Canada at a yet-to-be-confirmed date.
Xbox Game Pass
Cloud Gaming beta on iOS and PC
Great to get to share progress team has made, looking forward to continuing to grow Cloud Gaming with the community. Browsing XGP library, instantly trying a game and either keep playing in browser and/or download to continue on console or PC is a really nice discovery feature. https://t.co/1PrB3x4Q2m
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 19, 2021
While it’s not a brand-new game, it’s absolutely worth mentioning that Xbox has finally launched Game Pass’ Cloud Gaming service (formerly known as ‘xCloud’) on iOS and PC in closed beta.
Unfortunately, invites are only being sent out at random to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers for the time being, so there’s no other way to opt-in and take part. That said, if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, it’s worth checking your email or, if you’ve already done that, stay posted for an invite.
To circumvent Apple’s restrictive App Store policies, Apple device owners can join PC users in visiting xbox.com/play on Edge, Chrome or Safari to access over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles.
MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)
Developer: Sony San Diego Studio
Publisher: PlayStation
Genre:Â Sports
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: 78 percent (PS5 version)
Google Stadia release date: April 20th, 2021
As part of MLB’s new arrangement with Sony, PlayStation’s San Diego Studio’s annual baseball sim has come to Xbox for the first time ever, and it’s on Game Pass on day, to boot.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Image credit: PlayStation/MLB
