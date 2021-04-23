Demo for Canadian indie game Tunic available for free on Steam

Tunic, an upcoming action-adventure game created by Canadian indie developer Andrew Shouldice and published by Finji, is getting a free demo that’s available from April 23rd to the 26th.
It's #LudoNarraCon time!
ðŸŽ® Play the limited-time TUNIC demo on Steam: https://t.co/09FIWk72n6
ðŸ’¬ Join us in the official @FinjiCo Discord for live events and Q&As: https://t.co/RF70xoopZW pic.twitter.com/Kj9NCj8Ccr
— ðŸ¦Š TUNIC ðŸ¦Š (@tunicgame) April 23, 2021
The top-down, isometric Zelda-like game is expected to release on Steam, Windows, Mac OS and current- and previous-gen Xbox consoles.
The game is also structured similar to Zelda titles, with players being limited to certain areas until they’ve unlocked a specific weapon or ability for their fox character.
Tunic was first unveiled back in 2017 at the PC Gaming Show and doesn’t yet have a release date.
To learn more about Tunic, check out Brad Shankar’s hands-on with the game.
