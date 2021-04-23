PREVIOUS
Humble Bundle’s Earth Day sale offers up to 80 percent off on select games

The Earth Day sale ends on April 29th

Apr 23, 2021

5:07 PM EDT

No Mans Sky Companions

To celebrate Earth Day, Humble Bundle is offering up to 80 percent off several games until April 29th.

Some of the highlights are as follows:

Check out the full Earth Day collection, click here.

Additionally, Humble also has a bunch of RPG games on sale until April 25th.

Check out some of them below:

Check out the full list of RPG games on sale.

Source: Humble Bundle

Comments