Humble Bundle’s Earth Day sale offers up to 80 percent off on select games

To celebrate Earth Day, Humble Bundle is offering up to 80 percent off several games until April 29th.
Some of the highlights are as follows:
- No Manâ€™s Sky: Now $33.24, was $66.49
- Osmos: Now $1.87, was $12.49
- Astroneer: Now $24.38, was $37.51
- The Universim: Now $30, was $37.51
- From Dust: Now $3.74, was $14.99
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: Now $18.75, was $37.51
Check out the full Earth Day collection, click here.
Additionally, Humble also has a bunch of RPG games on sale until April 25th.
Check out some of them below:
- Assasin’s Creed Odyssey-Gold Edition: Now $32.49, was $129.99
- Bioshock: The Collection: Now $15, was $75.03
- Tom Clancy’s The Division: Now $13.36, was $40.50
- Darkest Dungeon: Now $6.25, was $31.25
- Skyshine’s Bedlam: Now $6.25, was $25
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: Now $9.99, was $39.99
Check out the full list of RPG games on sale.
Source: Humble Bundle
Comments