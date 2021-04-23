PREVIOUS|
Deals

Bose noise-cancelling headphones are among Best Buyâ€™s top deals this week

Apr 23, 2021

9:29 AM EDT

Best Buy

Whether youâ€™re living in close quarters with family or you have kids in online school during the pandemic, noise-cancelling headphones are a modern must-have.

And though theyâ€™re usually pricey, Boseâ€™s QuietComfort 35 IIs are still among the leaders in noise-cancelling technology. Luckily, Best Buy has them on sale for just $329.99 (save $70) right now.

Check them out, along with Best Buyâ€™s other top deals for the week, below.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $329.99 (save $70)

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $269.99 (save $130)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate in Desert Rose for $89.99 (save $40)

ASUS L510 15.6″ Laptop for $299.99 (save $70)

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $569.99 (save $130)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $149.99 (save $30)

Facebook Portal+ 15.6″ Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $279.99 (save $99)

Facebook Portal 10″ (2nd Gen) Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $169 (save $72)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels 7-Panel Smarter Kit for $229.99 (save $50)

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking for $199.99 (save $60)

Insignia 43″ 1080p HD LED TV for $249.99 (save $50)

Sony BRAVIA 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $1,999.99 (save $300)

Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit & Extra Battery Pack for $579.99 (save $120)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (save $30)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $699.99 (save $150)

JLab JBuds GO Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (save $10)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $169.99 (save $30)

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine by Deâ€™Longhi for $219.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q60T 360-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $499.99 (save $62)

Dell 31.5″ 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $499.99 (save $300)

Dell G5 Gaming PC in Abyss Black for $1,699.99 (save $600)

Source: Best Buy Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

