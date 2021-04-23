Freedom brings back Friends and Family discount, get $15 off plans $65+

Freedom Mobile’s elusive ‘Friends and Family’ promotion is back for a limited time offering a $15 per month discount to people who get a promo code.
If you’re not familiar with Freedom’s Friends and Family program, the carrier will sometimes roll out the promo code to existing subscribers. Those subscribers can then share the codes with friends or family, netting them a discount when they sign up with Freedom. However, to take advantage of the deal, you need to know someone a Freedom subscriber and they need a code.
Further, sometimes the stipulations around the Friends and Family promo change. This time around, Freedom will discount your plan by $15 per month, but only for new activations on plans starting at $65 and up according to RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘fluidmax.’ On top of that, fluidmax says the offer will only be available until May 12th.
It’s also worth noting that the Friends and Family discount can be applied alongside Freedom’s $5 Digital Discount for a total of $20 off your bill. Digital Discount reduces your billÂ by $5 when you sign up for Freedom’s Auto-Pay service.
This offer differs from the February Friends and Family deal that only discounted plans by $10.
Considering Freedom is also offering bonus data on several plans, customers could get a 15GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting for just $45 per month. Needless to say, if you want to take advantage of this offer, you better start looking for a friend with Freedom (there also appears to be people trading codes on RFD if you’re comfortable doing that too).
You can check out all of Freedom’s current plans here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments