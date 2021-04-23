Amazon reportedly moving Prime Day back to July

Amazon is reportedly moving its Prime Day sales event back to its regular time in July after pushing it back last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier rumours suggest that the retail giant might bring the event forward to June and hold a second sale in the fall as well. Now, it looks like the online retail giant will go back to its tried and true formula of holding Prime Day in July.
The leaked screenshot uncovered by Kiplinger indicates that the event will be on July 12th and 13th specifically.
It’s important to note that this is still a leak, and we likely won’t know for certain if the date is accurate until Amazon officially announces Prime Day in a few months.
Comments