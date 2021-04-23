Android 12’s third developer preview introduces conversation widgets

From previous developer previews, we know that Google will opt for a fresh new look with its upcoming Android 12 update. The third developer preview for the new OS dropped earlier this week, bringing with it the new ‘Conversations’ widget that allows users to pin important conversations right to their home screen.
As reported by 9to5google, the new widget works by accessing your phone’s notifications and pulling conversation data, allowing it to work with any messaging app on your device.
9to5 adds that while the new widget is live in developer preview three, it only appears as a usable feature on some devices. If you have DP3 on your device, head to widget picker and look for ‘System UI.’ If the feature is available to you, you’ll be prompted to choose a conversation from your recent messages, after which you can place the widget wherever you want.
By default, the widget covers up 2 x 2 squares and can be resized to show more information, including recent messages or how long ago you last messaged ‘x’ person.
One of the less functional, though unique features about the ‘Conversations’ widget is as you move it around, it changes its colour depending on your wallpaper. So, if your wallpaper has a variety of colours in it, the widget mimics the colour of the portion it’s placed on.
This developer preview will likely be the final one before Android 12 enters beta next month and is officially unveiled at Google I/O.
For other developer preview three updates, click here.
Source: 9to5google
