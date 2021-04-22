New standalone Battlefield Mobile game to release in 2022

Like nearly every shooter out there right now, the Battlefield series is headed to mobile.
According to a blog post by EA, Battlefield is set to debut in 2022 on smartphones and tablets. Industrial Toys is developing the game in collaboration with DICE, a studio with longstanding experience with the Battlefield franchise.
“Make no mistake, this is a standalone game. A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform,” said Oskar Gabrielson, general manager at DICE. “It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come.”
Branching out Battlefield to mobile makes sense as some of the biggest hits on Android and iOS right now are shooters. Gabrielson also gave an update about the upcoming Battlefield game for consoles and PC. No official name has been revealed yet, but it’ll likely be called Battlefield 6. EA is currently play-testing the title, “polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game.” The game is also being developed by four studios: Dice, Criterion, Dice Los Angeles, Electronic Arts Gothenburg and Industrial Toys.
The next Battlefield game is described as featuring “Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs.”
Source: EA
Comments