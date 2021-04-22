PREVIOUS
Deals

Public Mobile is offering one month free for new customers

The offer is available online and in-store

Apr 22, 2021

3:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus’ flanker brand, Public Mobile, is offering a flash sale where new customers can get one month free when activating a plan online or in-store. The offer runs from April 21st to 26th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

To get the deal, youâ€™ll need to submit your email address here. Once submitted, you have until May 7th to activate a line using the same email address, either in-store or online.

The website offers a wide array of plans, but the 10GB/$50 plan with unlimited Canada and U.S. calling will give you the most bang for your buck. To check out other plans, click here.

Itâ€™s important to note that Public Mobile will credit you the 30-day rate plan amount and apply it towards your third month of service.

Source: Public Mobile

Related Articles

Deals

Apr 22, 2021

11:49 AM EDT

This Fido promo could get you a 10GB plan for $50

News

Apr 16, 2021

10:50 AM EDT

Public Mobile to perform system maintenance on April 18th

Deals

Apr 14, 2021

1:12 PM EDT

Lucky Mobile offering 10GB data plan for $50 per month

Deals

Apr 16, 2021

4:42 PM EDT

Rogers touts $140/40GB two-line promo, but you can get 60GB for $5 more

Comments