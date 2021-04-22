Public Mobile is offering one month free for new customers

Telus’ flanker brand, Public Mobile, is offering a flash sale where new customers can get one month free when activating a plan online or in-store. The offer runs from April 21st to 26th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
To get the deal, youâ€™ll need to submit your email address here. Once submitted, you have until May 7th to activate a line using the same email address, either in-store or online.
The website offers a wide array of plans, but the 10GB/$50 plan with unlimited Canada and U.S. calling will give you the most bang for your buck. To check out other plans, click here.
Itâ€™s important to note that Public Mobile will credit you the 30-day rate plan amount and apply it towards your third month of service.
Source: Public Mobile
