Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour drives past 200 million download mark

Nintendoâ€™s Mario Kart Tour is one of the biggest mobile games in the world, with over 200 million downloads and over $200 million USD ($249 million CAD) in player spending, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
The single and multiplayer racing game was released on September 25th, 2019, and accumulated over 100 million downloads and nearly $18 million USD ($22.4 million CAD) in player spending in its first 11 days. The game then surpassed $100 million ($124 million CAD) in revenue in less than six months thanks to the titleâ€™s Gold Pass subscription, which is available for about $6.50 CAD per month and offers various in-game rewards.
Mario Kart Tour was Nintendo’s second-most profitable game over the past 12 months, generating $93 million ($116 million CAD) in revenue behind Fire Emblem Heroes‘ $163 million ($203 million CAD).
Thirty-eight percent of the Mario Kart Tour‘s total revenue came from the U.S. market, followed by Japan and France with 28 and seven percent, respectively. The U.S. is the leader again when it comes to downloads with 37.4 million, equaling 18.6 percent of the total downloads. Brazil and Mexico follow it with 9.4 and 7.8 percent of total downloads, respectively.
Nintendo’s game is the fourth highest-grossing in the mobile racing genre, behind KartRider Rush+, QQ Speed and CSR Racing 2.
While Mario Kart Tour hasn’t maintained the highs of its initial release, it has maintained a fairly consistent revenue stream, averaging $7.7 million USD ($9.6 million CAD) per month globally over the last year.
Follow the links to download Mario Kart Tour for your Android and iOS devices.
Source: Sensor Tower
