HTC says the leaked Vive Air VR fitness headset is just a concept

HTC has downplayed the comfortable-looking VR headset that leaked yesterday on a design award website, saying it is “only a concept.”

“It’s exciting to see our concept piece, the VIVE Air VR headset, win an iF Design Award,” HTC said in a statement to UploadVR. “While this is only a concept, the design language has elements and inspirations you’ll see elsewhere in our products. We’re not ones to rest on our laurels, so although it’s great to win this award, we have business to attend to – hopefully we’ll see you on 11th and 12th May at VIVECON.”

Though this statement doesn’t rule out the possibility that HTC is working on a similar product, the company is certainly keeping things ambiguous. HTC is reportedly working on a new headset which might be unveiled at ViveCon in May, though its leaks and teasers suggest that it’ll be an enterprise-focused model instead of a fitness device.

Now that the accessories are out of the way, let's get down to business. pic.twitter.com/OxIVCVQYk5 — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) April 9, 2021

Image credit: World Design Guide

Source: UploadVR