Government of Canada and Bell to bring high-speed internet to 362 rural Ontario homes

The federal government has announced over $352,000 in funding to go towards bringing high-speed internet to residents in rural Ontario.
Further, Bell will contribute $626,000 to the initiative. Altogether, the nearly $1 million in funding will connect 362 underserved households in the communities of Ancaster, Copetown, Dundas, Millgrove and Pleasant View Survey.
The funding comes as part of the government’s larger Universal Broadband Fund, which aims to connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent of the country by 2030.
Earlier today, Bell and the government also announced that they will be investing in high-speed internet for the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland.
