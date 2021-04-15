Matchbox’s new Tesla Roadster toy is 99 percent recyclable

Car manufacturers are working hard to transition into the world of electric vehicles — so much so that even toy cars are going green.
Matchboxâ€™s Tesla Roadster is the first toy car made of 99 percent recycled materials: 62.1 percent recycled zinc, 36.9 percent recycled plastic and one percent stainless steel. Further, even the packaging the toy comes in is completely compostable.
The new Matchbox Tesla Roadster
Source: reuters
— Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) April 15, 2021
Matchbox says the toy car, a spitting image of the actual Tesla Roadster, will launch at the beginning of 2022.
In a recent press release,Â Mattel (the parent company of Matchbox) announced its future plans. The toy company aims to make its products more environmentally friendly, give buyers products that are easy to recycle and give an overall eco-friendly theme to its toys.
As the brand moves forward with its initiative, collectors can expect plastic-free packaging. The company has already released Matchbox Power Grabs and an EV-themed five-pack with zero percent plastic packaging.
Driving toward a better future with Matchbox. Learn more about our commitment to sustainability at https://t.co/dgJnl2Vwxa. #matchboxsustainability#drivingtowardabetterfuture pic.twitter.com/rVEFeMlE0C
— MATTEL (@Mattel) April 15, 2021
Image credit: TopGear
Via: TopGear
