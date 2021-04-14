PREVIOUS|
Telus brings PureFibre, 5G to Quebec’s ChaudiÃ¨re-Appalaches communities

The carrier says 99 percent of the region's residents will have access to PureFibre by September 2022

Apr 14, 2021

6:30 PM EDT

The governments of Quebec and Canada are partnering with Telus to invest nearly $30 million into expanding the internet infrastructure of Quebec’s ChaudiÃ¨re-Appalaches region.

Specifically, this endeavour will see the deployment of Telus’ ‘PureFibre’ high-speed fibre-optic network to more than 20,000 additional families and businesses in nearly 35 communities. The carrier says 99 percent of the region’s residents will be served by PureFibre by September 2022.

These are the specific areas that will receive PureFibre:

  • Bellechasse: La Durantaye, Notre-Dame-Auxiliatrice-de-Buckland, Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, Saint-Henri, Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester, Saint-NÃ©rÃ©e-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Vallier and Saint-LÃ©on-de-Standon
  • LotbiniÃ¨re: Dosquet, LotbiniÃ¨re, Saint-Agapit, Saint-Ã‰douard-de-LotbiniÃ¨re, Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, Sainte-Croix, Val-Alain, Saint-Gilles and Leclercville
  • Nouvelle-Beauce: Frampton, Saint-Bernard, Sainte-HÃ©nÃ©dine, VallÃ©e-Jonction, Saint-Isidore, Sainte-Marguerite, Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Saints-Anges, Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce and VallÃ©e-Jonction
  • Lâ€™Islet: Cap-Saint-Ignace
  • Robert-Cliche: Saint-Joseph-des-Ã‰rables
  • Beauce-Sartigan: Saint-CÃ´me-LiniÃ¨re

Further, Telus says it’s deploying 5G in nearly 25 municipalities in the region, including LÃ©vis and in the RCMs (regional county municipalities) of Bellechasse, Lâ€™Islet, LotbiniÃ¨re, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce. Telus says this will provide customers with download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps.

Source: Telus

