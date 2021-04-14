Shoppers Drug Mart offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $150+ online purchase

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $150.
As the retailer notes, this works out to $50 in value. This offer is available until April 15th.
It’s worth noting that RedFlagDeals users report that this bonus points promotion can be stacked with Shoppers’ ‘Bonus Redemption Event,’ which ends tonight, April 14th.
This lets you save up to $65 by redeeming 50,000 PC Optimum points, up to $140 with 100,000 points and up to $300 using 200,000 points.
Image credit: Flickr — Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine
