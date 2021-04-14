Amazon drops new Echo Buds in the U.S., Canadian release unlikely

It looks like Amazon is still committed to releasing wearable hardware with the reveal of its second-generation Echo Buds wireless earbuds.
The first pair of Echo Buds released in 2019, but they never made their way to Canada. They were notable for easily accessing Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and featuring subtle noise-cancelling from Bose.
The new earbuds reportedly feature better noise-cancelling, a smaller design and a $199 USD (roughly $249 CAD) price tag. The new earbuds also feature USB-C charging, but you can pay an extra $20 USD to get a wireless charging case instead.
The new Echo Buds also feature a vented design that makes them more on par with Apple’s AirPods and Google’s Pixel Buds (2020). Overall, the wireless earbuds seem to look substantially more comfortable than the 2019 models.
The new earbuds don’t include Bose’s noise-cancelling tech and utilize technology the online retail giant developed itself that it says is twice as effective as the previous generation Echo Buds’.
MobileSyrupÂ has reached out to Amazon for more information regarding the Echo Buds coming to Canada, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up given the last-gen Echo Buds didn’t make their way here.
Source: AmazonÂ
