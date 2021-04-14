PREVIOUS|
Deals

Fizz Mobile offering $50 referral bonus until April 15

You'll need to activate the SIM card before end of day tomorrow

Apr 14, 2021

12:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Fizz Mobile is offering a $50 referral bonus until April 15th. When you refer a friend to Fizz, you’ll both receive a $50 referral bonus.

Friends will need to use the referral code between now and April 15th, which means they need to activate their new Fizz SIM card on a mobile plan. For a home internet plan, they’ll need to set up an installation appointment.

Note that the $50 credit is applied to the next monthly payment and it’ll only kick in once the new member has accumulated two months of service.

If the code is used after April 15th, it’ll be for the typical $25 referral bonus.

Those who don’t have friends to share codes with can post their code in the Fizz community forum here.

Source: Fizz CommunityÂ 

Related Articles

Business

Apr 5, 2021

3:57 PM EDT

SaskTel to invest $323 million in Saskatchewan telecom infrastructure in 2021-2023

News

Apr 20, 2020

2:43 PM EDT

Fizz Mobile is offering $35 referral bonus until June 15

News

Sep 11, 2020

4:11 PM EDT

Fizz Mobile launching online-only phone store

News

Mar 11, 2021

12:59 PM EST

Bell plans to be carbon neutral across its operations in 2025

Comments