Fizz Mobile is offering a $50 referral bonus until April 15th. When you refer a friend to Fizz, you’ll both receive a $50 referral bonus.
Friends will need to use the referral code between now and April 15th, which means they need to activate their new Fizz SIM card on a mobile plan. For a home internet plan, they’ll need to set up an installation appointment.
Note that the $50 credit is applied to the next monthly payment and it’ll only kick in once the new member has accumulated two months of service.
If the code is used after April 15th, it’ll be for the typical $25 referral bonus.
Those who don’t have friends to share codes with can post their code in the Fizz community forum here.
Source: Fizz CommunityÂ
