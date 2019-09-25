Amazon announces new Echo Buds earbuds with noise cancellation

After months of leaks, Amazon has revealed its new wireless earbuds, and they’re called Echo Buds.
Each earbud has dual drivers, and Amazon says they produce a very full sound. Ideally, we’ll have better impressions when we go hands-on later today.
Amazon says you can get five hours of battery life with just the buds and 20 hours if you include the charging case.
Amazon partnered with Bose to add noise reduction to the new Echo Buds. This means that you can double-tap the earbuds to enable active noise cancellation. Just like regular Bose headphones with noise-cancelling, the headphones will also feature a ‘Passthrough mode’ which allows users to hear the outside world when they choose.
You can also tap and hold to get access to the voice assistant on your phone like Google Assistant and Siri. Alongside this, you can also trigger Alexa by just saying the “Alexa” trigger word. Although, you’ll need the Alexa app on your phone for this to work.
There’s also a form of fast charging that will boost the earbuds from zero to two-hours of charge within 15 minutes.
The earbuds cost $129 USD ($171 CAD), we’ve reached out for Canadian specific details and will update the article with more details.
