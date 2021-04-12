Gigabyte reveals 4K monitors with HDMI 2.1 that are perfect for next-gen gaming

Gigabyte’s gaming brand Aorus is bringing three new gaming monitors to market with the ever-elusive HDMI 2.1 port.
The company skimps on important details like pricing in this initial press release, but it appears to plan to release two monitors that are TV-sized — 43-inch and 48-inch screens — and a single 32-inch monitor.
The largest monitor also features an OLED panel that should help it compete against the dominant LG C9.
If you’re wondering why I’m making such a fuss about the HDMI 2.1 port, it’s because it supports both 4K content and 120 frames per second, two key display features many gamers are looking to utilize with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. PC Gamers can take advantage of this higher refresh rate and screen resolution combo by using Displayport 1.3 or newer, which is a much easier port to find on monitors.
The real key takeaway from this is that while Displayport and HDMI ports all look very similar, the ports and cables often feature specific specs that determine their bandwidth.
All three of Gigabyte’s displays include 144Hz refresh rates, 10-bit colour depth to make colour pop as much as possible with HDR, and a 1ms response time.
While I’m sure this flashy gaming monitor will likely cost a pretty penny, if Aorus releases it soon, it might be able to capitalize on the fact that it’s one of the only monitors currently available that features HDMI 2.1. The larger TV-sized screens seem like a good play, too, since the company may be able to capitalize on console gamers looking to get the most out of their new machines.
Source: Aorus
